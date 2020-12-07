Iconic Man Bai hit ‘Kau Ilhamku’ gets new version 25 years after its release (VIDEO)

The veteran singer is giving the beloved classic a new lease of life with a fresh sound. — Picture courtesy of Universal Music Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — Malaysian veteran singer Man Bai has released a new version of his classic pop hit in 1995’s Kau Ilhamku to commemorate the song’s 25th anniversary.

Originally written by Asmin Mudin, Kau Ilhamku 2020 sees a fresh new arrangement by Man Bai together with renowned music producer and composer Mac Chew.

The latest rendition promises fans a more glorious sound that features the piano, flute and violin to enhance its beautiful melody.

“Through Kau Ilhamku 2020, I try to honour the song that made my name back in the day,” Man Bai said in a press release.

“By giving this song a new lease of life with a more powerful musical arrangement, this version presents a more beautiful musical offering.

“To reflect the song’s meaning that puts someone who is a source of inspiration on a pedestal, I tried to take this song to a higher level.”

Man Bai, whose real name is Abdul Rahman Osman said Kau Ilhamku is a very special song to him which he hopes will remain relevant throughout the ages.

The 52-year-old ex-Gersang vocalist also launched a new music video that pays homage to homegrown and international stars whose talents not only made a difference in show business but also left a lasting impact on him.

Some of the greats Man Bai honoured included Tan Sri P. Ramlee, Datuk Sudirman Arshad, Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and rock legend Eddie Van Halen.

“I dedicate this song to all the artistes who have built and coloured the art world with their masterpieces.

“Even though they are gone, they are still and will continue to be a source of inspiration to music practitioners and fans,” he said.

After the rock band Gersang split up, Man Bai took a hiatus from the music scene to recover from tonsil problems but returned in 1995 to forge a solo career.

Kau Ilhamku was a track in his self-titled debut solo album and has remained a classic after all these years.

The song was also featured in the movie Layar Lara which took home Best Film at the 13th Malaysian Film Festival in 1997.

Kau Ilhamku 2020 is released by Universal Music Malaysia and is available on all digital platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, KKBox, Deezer, Joox and Apple Music.