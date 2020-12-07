GSC is reopening Dec 16 just in time for 'Wonder Woman 1984'

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — With the lifting of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in several states in Malaysia, GSC has announced that it is reopening its cinemas on the 16th December 2020. This comes just in time for the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

According to GSC, its cinemas in 9 locations in Kedah, Penang, Melaka, Putrajaya, Pahang and Sarawak will be open from 6.00pm onwards on 16 December 2020. GSC notes that the list is subject to change depending on the current situation.

GSC has yet to reveal its showtimes on its website and they will provide further updates including new movie openings through its Facebook page.

To recap, the CMCO has been extended in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Selangor until 20th December 2020. For those in the Klang Valley, the nearest GSC cinema that will reopen is at Alamanda, Putrajaya. Despite the reopening, it is likely that there will be SOP for cinemas such as physical distancing to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from lifting CMCO in several states, the government has allowed interdistrict and interstate travel starting from today, the 7th December 2020. In addition, the passenger restriction for cars has been lifted and you may carry up to the maximum permitted capacity for your vehicle. — SoyaCincau