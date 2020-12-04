Rapper Zamaera to represent Malaysia at Asean-Korean Music Festival Round 2020

Zamaera will be the first-ever artiste to have a hip-hop performance at Istana Budaya. — Picture courtesy of Gushcloud

PETALING JAYA, Dec 4 — Rapper Zamaera is set to represent Malaysian talent on the global stage during the Asean-Korean Music Festival (AKMF) Round 2020 on December 6.

Organised by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the festival aims to foster cultural exchanges through music and will be televised on South Korea’s national public broadcaster KBS.

Zamaera, who rose to fame in 2017 with her fiery debut single Helly Kelly, is ready to show the world what she has to offer after being handpicked by Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) for the event.

Her performance will also go down in the history books as the first hip-hop performance to take place at Malaysia’s famed theatre venue Istana Budaya.

“It took me and my team about a week to plan, practice the choreography, designed by Ezra Tham, perform, and produce it, and it’s the shortest amount of time any of us had ever executed for a concert.

“We pre-recorded the live performance at Istana Budaya and was told that I am Istana Budaya’s first-ever hip-hop performance since it’s conception in 1999.

“I think that’s such a prestigious moment for me because we literally made history and Istana Budaya has hosted so many exemplary and accomplished artistes in the past and not many have the opportunity to do so,” said Zamaera in a press release.

Zamaera will be showcasing a brand new track for her show at AKMF. — Picture courtesy of Gushcloud

Known for her rapid-fire flow and razor-sharp punchlines, Zamaera, whose full name is Sharifah Zamaera Syed Zafilen Al Edros, will be performing an unreleased track for AKMF this weekend.

She hopes that her performance can inspire other young and aspiring artistes to pursue their ambitions and raise the bar in their respective fields.

“I hope audiences from all over the world will enjoy my performance and my other crazy talented Asian counterparts because regardless of language and culture, music has proven to break those barriers and really allow us to connect with one another.

“I also want to encourage young and aspiring creative minds to watch the concert and at the same time, take time to think on how they can make this better for their own art,” said Zamaera.

Malaysians can catch the AKMF Round 2020 livestream on YouTube at 3pm on December 6.