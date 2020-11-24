Covid-19: Singer Alif Satar’s parents, brother and assistant test positive; wife and kids negative

Alif’s wife (second left) tested negative for Covid-19, while his parents came back with positive test results. ― Picture via Instagram/@alifsatar

PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 ―After testing positive for Covid-19 two days ago, a number of Malaysian singer-actor Alif Satar’s close contacts have also received positive test results.

The 30-year-old’s manager Adlina Abu Bakar told Harian Metro yesterday that Alif’s parents, younger brother and personal assistant had also tested positive for Covid-19.

She added that her own swab test results came back negative and that Alif was worried that his wife Sha Dila Halid and three children would also contract the virus from him.

“He told me that he is thankful for everyone who have been praying for him and giving him moral support,

“Alif hopes everyone continues to pray for his wife and children as they have just undergone screening tests this morning,” said Adlina yesterday.

This morning, Alif expressed his relief as he announced on Instagram that his wife and kids ― aged between one to five ― have all tested negative for the virus.

The I Want You To Love Me singer said in his post uploaded this morning that he was extremely thankful for everyone’s well-wishes and kind words.

“Thank God. My wife and children are free of Covid-19 and will continue to quarantine at home for the next two weeks,” said Alif in the post.

“I’ve received thousands of messages and positive words on Whatsapp and Instagram. I’ve read them and I thank you for your prayers. Thank you for all that you have done for me and my family. I hope God grants my prayers for you and your families as well.”

Alif, whose real name is Muhammad Alif Mohd Satar, is currently undergoing treatment and quarantine at a hospital in Melaka.

The singer-actor was shooting a drama in the state when his father informed him that Alif had come into contact with a Covid-19 positive individual in Kuala Lumpur.

Alif immediately underwent necessary screening on November 21 and his test results came back positive the next day (November 22).

Just two days before receiving a positive diagnosis Alif had performed at the Muzik Muzik 35 (SFMM35) programme at Plaza Alam Sentral in Shah Alam.

The event was attended by a number of local artistes including TV host Sherry Alhadad, singers Ismail Izzani, Naim Daniel, Hael Husaini and Stacy Anam, as well as rapper Zynakal.

Alif later apologised to several of the celebrities who were at the event on Instagram after they shared photos and videos of themselves getting swab tests for Covid-19.