Sarawak-born Alena nominated for Buenos Aires Music Video Festival awards

Sarawak-born artiste Alena Murang has been nominated for two award categories in the 2020 Buenos Aires Music Video Festival. — Picture courtesy of Borneo Post

KUCHING, Nov 17 — Sarawak-born artiste Alena Murang has been nominated for two award categories in this year’s Buenos Aires Music Video Festival which would be held virtually from Nov 27 to 29.

The nominations, which are for the Best International Video and Best Styling awards, speak volumes of Alena’s wonderful artistry and musical talent as showcased in her recent music video called Midang Midang.

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he was equally thrilled with the nominations for Alena and her team because it means a lot to all Sarawakians when stories about the unique local communities are being shared on international music platforms.

“Alena was right when she said that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the music video clip which showed Kelabit Highlands is still making its way through the prestigious festival and on global stage.

“With over 29,000 views on YouTube, we hope Alena’s music video will continue to become the window for the rest of the world to see how much Sarawak’s tourism has got to offer and to become one of the must-visit destinations once the Covid-19 situation has dramatically improved,” he said in a statement today.

Another interesting aspect of Alena’s nomination in the Best International Video category is that among the other contenders will be multi-award winning pop singer Madonna together with others from all over the world.

The Midang Midang music video, which was produced by Project Room and Kanid, was launched on Nov 27 last year with the support of Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Miri City Council with the filming conducted in Bario and Miri. — Bernama