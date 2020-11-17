American actor Jack Black goes viral on social media as millions view his WAP dance (VIDEO)

Actor Jack Black kept fans entertained with the WAP dance. — Screen capture via Instagram/jackblack

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — American actor Jack Black has gone viral on social media with his silly, soaked version of the WAP dance as performed by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the 15-second clip, the 51-year-old comedian wears red Speedo bikini briefs while getting hosed down and he gyrates, twerks and pounds his fists on the ground.

The Jumanji actor’s performance has been viewed 23 million times on Tik Tok and over nine million on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Black entertained fans by dancing to an upbeat electronic tune while shirtless but wearing a cowboy hat and boots.

The WAP dance challenge on TikTok involves users trying to recreate the sexy moves from Cardi B and Megan’s music video — and sharing the results with their followers.

The dance was created by Guam choreographer Brian Esperon in August.