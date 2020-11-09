Bunga Citra Lestari scatters rose petals on late husband Ashraf Sinclair’s grave on their 11th wedding anniversary

The Indonesian singer married the late Malaysian actor on November 8, 2008. — Pictures from Instagram/Bunga Citra Lestari

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari commemorated her 11th wedding anniversary with late Malaysian actor Ashraf Sinclair by visiting his grave.

Ashraf’s widow took to Instagram to share a poignant image of her at his tomb that was scattered with red roses.

“Happy anniversary,” she captioned the post.

The 37-year-old Jakarta-born songstress who is fondly known to fans as BCL had also posted snapshots and a video of her and Ashraf in the days leading up to their wedding anniversary.

BCL has occasionally posted images of her late husband who died unexpectedly of a heart attack earlier this year in February, shocking the Malaysian and Indonesian showbusiness community and fans of the perfect couple.

Her followers also flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, expressing their sadness for the singer’s first wedding anniversary without her husband.

BCL’s touching post received over 900,000 likes and over 5,000 comments.

The 12 Tahun Terindah singer met her future husband when he was hosting the entertainment programme Beat TV and she was promoting her album in Malaysia back in April 2007.

The pair were married the following year on November 8, 2008 and welcomed their son, Noah Aidan Sinclair in 2010.