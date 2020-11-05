Cosmetic tycoon Vida’s teen daughter Cik B shocks Malaysians with RM118,000 outfit of the day

The 15-year-old listed the price of each item she wore in the post. — Pictures via Twitter/Cik B

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Cik B, the daughter of cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Vida, left social media speechless with an eye-wateringly priced outfit costing over RM118,000 to put together.

After sharing an outfit of the day (OOTD) post on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, many asked the 15-year-old about the value of the items she was wearing.

Cik B, whose real name is Nur Edlynn Zamileen Muhammad Amin, then proceeded to upload an image listing the price tag of each item seen in her recent OOTD post.

OOTD posts are common among fashion bloggers and social media influencers who would share the clothes they are wearing for the day or an occasion.

Social media users were taken aback by the jaw-dropping price of her designer ensemble which amounted to RM118,460 to be exact.

Her look featured an Omega Planet Ocean Diamond Bezel watch valued at RM85,000 and an RM13,000 Louis Vuitton Turner handbag.

“I’m crying at the price tags,” wrote @nzraishk.

“Cik B! Your ring is more expensive than my engagement right,” exclaimed @NajihaRamlee, referring to the teen’s RM5,500 Gucci ring and a gold ring that cost RM13,500.

Another commented that the price of her handbag was equivalent to his motorcycle.

Many also jokingly asked the millionaire’s daughter if she had job vacancies available.

“Cik B, do you need a maid? A guard? A helper to take care of the cat that often comes by? To look after Kacak?” @fariiisha asked.

Kacak is Cik B’s younger brother whose real name is Muhammad Eric Zecquan Muhammad Amin.

“Do you want a personal driver or assistant? I’m here,” Twitter user @rehoboamculi.

“Are there any job openings at your house? I can even be a wall, as long as my salary comes in,” joked @cekmanes.

Cik B’s post garnered 1,400 retweets and 4,300 likes.