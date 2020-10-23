Malaysian comedy film ‘Mael Totey The Movie’ collects RM700,000 on first day of screening on Astro’s pay-per-view service (VIDEO)

The movie stars popular YouTuber Syahmi Sazli and marks his directorial debut. — Screengrab from YouTube/Astro Shaw

PETALING JAYA, Oct 23 — Mael Totey The Movie set a record after collecting nearly RM700,000 on its first day of screening on Astro First.

The film which began streaming on the satellite television provider yesterday is directed by YouTube star Syahmi Sazli who also stars in the comedy film.

The story centres around Mael, a naive young man who strives hard to learn English to win the girl of his dreams, Yaya.

In his efforts to fulfil the conditions set by Yaya, he meets Teacher, whose patience and kindness lead him to fall in love with her instead.

“If previously fans could only watch spontaneous dramas on social media platforms with a video duration of less than 20 minutes, this time fans can watch them longer with movie quality,” Astro Shaw and Nusantara vice president Raja Jastina Raja Arshad said as quoted by Astro Awani.

“This is something new for the film industry where a YouTuber is moving to a bigger screen like a movie.

“Syahmi’s creativity in telling stories makes viewers often look forward to the next work from him.”

His co-stars include Yoe Parey, Asif Suhaimi, Emaleen Minhad, Aween Ismail as well as well-known Malaysian actors such as Hushairi Hussain, Daler Yusof and Aznah Hamid.

A popular YouTuber who is known for his wide-ranging content, Syahmi has amassed over two million subscribers on the online video-sharing platform.

The film is his directorial debut.

Mael Totey The Movie is available via pay-per-view on Astro First (Channel 480), Astro GO and Ultra Box, priced at RM15 for two days.