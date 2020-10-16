‘It’s a sin to steal!’ ― Malaysian singer Alif Satar ‘advises’ after discovering parts stolen from his motorcycle

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 ― Local singer and actor Alif Satar was shocked to discover parts missing from his BMW 1000 RR motorcycle.
Salam jumaat!☺️ Nak pesan.. curi barang orang berdosa.. dan jangan main-main dengan doa orang yang teraniaya.. Kalau sesiapa kenal ada orang buat kerja macam ni, nasihatkan dia dan suruh dia bertaubat dan minta maaf dengan orang yang dia aniaya☺️ p/s Kasi on Al-Kahfi!!!!👍🏽💪🏽
The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram earlier today to write that the missing parts include the motorcycle’s brakes.
“It’s a sin to steal.
“Please advise your friends who are known for their stealing acts to apologise for what they have done and to not commit another similar offence in the future.”
His post on his Instagram account has already garnered over 19,000 likes with many expressing sympathy to the singer while others were angered over the thief’s heinous act.