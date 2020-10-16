‘It’s a sin to steal!’ ― Malaysian singer Alif Satar ‘advises’ after discovering parts stolen from his motorcycle

It was an unpleasant surprise for Alif to discover parts missing from his motorcycle. ― Picture via Instagram/alifsatar

PETALING JAYA, Oct 16 ― Local singer and actor Alif Satar was shocked to discover parts missing from his BMW 1000 RR motorcycle.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram earlier today to write that the missing parts include the motorcycle’s brakes.

“It’s a sin to steal.

“Please advise your friends who are known for their stealing acts to apologise for what they have done and to not commit another similar offence in the future.”

His post on his Instagram account has already garnered over 19,000 likes with many expressing sympathy to the singer while others were angered over the thief’s heinous act.