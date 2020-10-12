Brad Pitt’s German model girlfriend Nicole Poturalski fires back at haters on social media

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski took a swipe at haters on her social media. — Pictures via Instagram/ bradpittofflcial and nico.potur

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has taken a swipe at her detractors on social media after receiving hateful messages.

The 27-year-old German model addressed her Instagram trolls via IG stories where she confronted their toxic behaviour and questioned the point of leaving nasty comments on someone’s account.

Speaking in German, Poturalski included English subtitles for the benefit of non-German speakers.

“Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?” she said in the video.

“Why? What is the benefit?

“Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts. Because I don’t get it. It’s just so rude and sad for those commenting.”

Before ending the video, Poturalski said people should not follow those whom they do not want to see or if they disliked the content.

“Easy. So just be nice and kind. Try.”

Poturalski has been dealing with trolls attacking her relationship with the 56-year-old Pitt since it made headlines.