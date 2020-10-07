HK entertainer Alan Tam says having two women in one’s life is ‘not good’

Hong Kong veteran entertainer Alan Tam has for the first time apologised to the two women in his life and advised his fans not to practice polygamy like him. ― Picture via Facebook/ Alan Tam

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 ― Hong Kong veteran entertainer Alan Tam spoke recently about having a wife and mistress in his hope that fans will not follow him by having multiple relationships.

In an interview with Hong Kong television station Kaixin Ribao (Happy Daily), the 70-year-old admitted he pursued the relationship as he wanted a child.

Tam'a marriage to his wife Sally Yeung did not produce any children while his relationship with Wendy Chu produced a son.

“Having two wives is not good as they had to suffer a lot. Hopefully nobody will follow me,” Hong Kong portal hk01.com reported him as saying.

According to the portal, when Tam first knew Yeung, it was love at first sight.

“During that time, Yeung was working as a beautician and had resigned from her job after they got together.”

“To avoid affecting Tam's career, the couple did not make known their relationship,” added the portal, noting that the marriage was only announced during the death of Yeung's father in 1993 where Tam's name appeared as the son-in-law.

As to his relationship with Chu, Tam only admitted to it in 2006 following the death of his father.

Tam had previously reported to have said that Yeung had lashed out at him when she found out about his relationship with Chu.

“In the end, both parties decided to give each other space,” the portal said, adding that Tam refused to let the two women go as he felt the two of them were good.

Asked on how he and Chu got together, Tam said they started as she was a supportive woman who understands him.