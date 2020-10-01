Hollywood couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in ‘deep pain’ after losing unborn son

Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend had given the name Jack to their unborn son. — Picture from Instagram/chrissyteigen

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — American model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her singer husband John Legend have lost their third child due to pregnancy complications.

Teigen, 34, posted about the tragic incident on her Twitter and Instagram yesterday night, a few days after she first tweeted about experiencing abnormal bleeding.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” Teigen wrote.

In a separate post, Teigen said the family was in a “deep pain that you only hear about” and that they were going through “the darkest of days.”

She added that while she and Legend, 41, had refrained from naming their two previous children until they were born, they had begun to call their unborn baby, a boy, by the name of Jack.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

“So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

A photo of a distraught Teigen clasping her hands together on a hospital bed was included in her post.

She ended her statement with a message of hope, admitting that “everyday can’t be full of sunshine” and that she and Legend have promised to “love each other harder” as they get through this trying period.

Notable Hollywood figures including Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Viola Davis, and Selma Blair rallied together in Teigen’s Instagram comments to express their condolences and support.

Many also commended Teigen for bravely sharing her story and breaking taboos surrounding conversations about miscarriages.