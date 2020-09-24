K-pop company apologises after girl group XUM insults Filipino, African, Native American people

(From left) Dayeon, Iaan and Baekah under fire for making fun of other races in an old video. — Picture via Instagram/official_xum

PETALING JAYA, Sept 24 — K-pop girl group XUM’s label has apologised after a video of them insulting ethnic minorities resurfaced online.

The clip, which was first posted in May, featured members Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan taking DNA tests to find out what their ethnic heritage was and included derogatory comments about Filipino, African, and Native American people.

A100 Entertainment posted an official statement on Twitter this morning and admitted that there was a clear “racial problem” in the video.

“We acknowledge and apologise for the mistake of the editors using misleading exaggerated scripts and offensive subtitles.

“There seems to be no excuse. I bow my head and apologise for any areas of displeasure.

“We will also be more cautious when making videos in the future and in everything else, we promise that this will never happen again.

“A100 and XUM are against racism and aim for equality and happiness for all of the world,” read the statement.

Hello. It is A100.



We are releasing a statement about the recent racist controversy about 'DNA VIDEO'. pic.twitter.com/PuRxSZ8ruY — official_xum (@official_xum) September 24, 2020

Dayeon, Baekah, and Iaan, who were formerly part of the band Neon Punch, had just released their debut music video under XUM on September 22 when the controversial clip began making the rounds on Twitter.

When the girls began making predictions about each other’s DNA results, Dayeon said that Iaan might have Ghanaian heritage which was met with raucous laughter and clapping.

A caption appeared onscreen labelling Iaan as “the girl between two exceptionally white members” with a grey filter placed on her image.

Dayeon later commented that Baekah could have African heritage as well because “she has a very loud voice” and proceeded to imitate a person shouting.

Baekah responded by comparing Dayeon to a Native American tribal chieftain and asked her, “Do you feel like an Indian chief?”

Another scene that irked viewers was when Baekah predicted that Iaan would be part Filipina, but Iaan quickly glanced over and corrected her with a laugh, saying “Vietnam” instead.

Some fans claimed that Iaan’s reaction was insinuating that there was something wrong with being from the Philippines and were angry at the trio for promoting negative racial stereotypes.