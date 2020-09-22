Based on real life, Janna Nick and Hairul Azreen star in Netflix’s first Malaysian original film (VIDEO)

‘Pasal Kau!’ starring Hairul Azreen and Janna Nick is a romantic comedy based on actual events. — Pictures from Instagram/Hairul Azreen, Janna Nick

PETALING JAYA, Sept 22 – Romantic comedies can be predictable at times but for Netflix’s first Malaysian original film Pasal Kau!, actor Hairul Azreen says the upcoming film is simply different from others out there.

For starters, it’s based on a true story, an idea that came from Hairul and his pre-celebrity days as a hotel staff member before fame found him.

“This film differs from the usual genre I normally act in which is action but this romantic comedy, I feel there hasn’t been anything like this in a long time and it’s on another level.

“Rom-coms can be cliché most times but when I did this film, it was such a satisfying experience, what more it was picked up as a Netflix original – I’m so proud,” Hairul told Malay Mail yesterday.

Hairul plays Aiman, a hotel staff who falls in love with one of his hotel guests, Sofia, but not everything is as it seems.

Aiman and his friends band together for an action-packed plan to save the day, only to find that his heart may be with someone else after all.

The role sees Hairul reunited with his Paskal: The Movie and Wira director Adrian Teh, who was sold on the project after hearing the pitch from the 32-year-old actor.

“I had a lot of experience when I worked as a hotel staff which I used for the film,” Hairul said.

“My English isn’t so good, so I had trouble greeting guests and giving them directions such as how to get to their rooms.

“I’ll never forget those moments.”

The challenge for Hairul was to pack on the pounds to play a well-padded character, unlike his previous tough-guy roles.

“Eating to look chubby isn’t easy,” he said.

His co-star Janna Nick who plays Jane in the film said she found it hard to be away from her family when she was on location in Desaru Coast, Johor for almost a month.

The 25-year-old actress told Malay Mail working on a film was a big deal as she usually works on drama series.

“The challenge was to bring something different for those who are familiar with my acting style to avoid being stereotyped,” Janna said.

“So I had to think about how to differentiate my acting so people won’t think I’m not versatile.”

Hairul only had good things to say about his co-star.

“Put Janna in any role and she’ll do well,” he added.

When asked about their hotel experiences as celebrities with millions of Instagram followers, Janna prefers to vacation at a discreet place to enjoy some privacy.

“I feel like it isn’t a holiday if someone recognises me,” she said.

“I agree with Janna, I’ll only update my Instagram when I’m back from my holiday because it’s a security issue as well for my family’s safety,” said Hairul.

Janna added that hotel staff in Malaysia have always been professional, asking permission if they wanted a picture with her.

“It’s not easy for people working in the service line they have to smile all the time and treat people well.

“I have to give them credit for always respecting boundaries,” she said.