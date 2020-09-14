Avengers’ Chris Evans accidentally shares nude photo on Instagram

The Captain America actor with his dog Dodger. — Picture from Instagram/Chris Evans

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Captain America actor Chris Evans accidentally shared a nude photograph with his 6.1 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

The US actor had intended to show fans a recording of his family enjoying the charades game Heads Up! on Instagram Stories but ended up exposing more than initially planned.

When the video ended, the actor’s camera roll appeared on screen and among the thumbnails displayed was an image of male genitals, reported several news outlets.

There was also a meme of the actor’s face followed by the phrase “Guard that p***y”.

The Avengers star quickly removed the Instagram Story once he realised the boo-boo but eagle-eyed fans had already captured screenshots of the X-rated image that has been circulating on social media.

Many have called on people to stop sharing the images to respect the 39-year-old’s privacy.

Following Evans’ unintentional exposure, Twitter had a field day reacting to the image.

Me: I'm so incredibly anxious about logging on to work the weekend shift tomorrow after five days of being offline



Chris Evans: I will leak my nudes — Nicole Gallucci (@nicolemichele5) September 12, 2020

chris evans did nothing wrong he just saw marvel stans asking for content it’s our fault for not being more specific pic.twitter.com/LQfnMJVadF — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

Just swapped my Avengers game character to Captain America. Someone’s gotta guard that p—[signal drops out] — alexis nedd (@alexisthenedd) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans’ publicist opening her phone pic.twitter.com/gcTWCE4fOv — 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) September 12, 2020

⚠️⚠️Chris Evans NUDE⚠️⚠️🔻🔻



The only nude scene I will share bc Chris Evans deserves some privacy pic.twitter.com/0czER1556s — ✪ 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐲 ✪ (@Big_BuckyEnergy) September 12, 2020

yes, Chris Evans accidentally leaked his own nudes on his own instagram



yes, it’s funny



but it was an accident and he deleted it, so



please don’t share them



respect his privacy



protect him like he protected the world — danny (@epDannyEdge) September 12, 2020

Evans’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo even chimed in to defend the actor after the mistake.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Evans has yet to comment on the leak.