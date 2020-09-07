Singaporean actress artiste Atikah Suhaimie claps back at body-shaming, says its ok as my boyfriend is rich”

Singapore-born actress, Atikah Suhaime decided to flaunt her rich boyfriend after getting bodyshamed. -- Photo courtesy of Instagram/ Atikah Suhaime

KUALA LUMPU, September 7 — Singaporean actress Atikah Suhaime was the target of rude remarks after she uploaded a short video of herself ‘cat-walking’ down the stairs via Instagram recently.

Some Instagram users were quick to leave nasty comments saying that the actress had gained weight and some even said she appeared pregnant.

Atikah known to be friendly online, usually replying follower comments, was not having it when she decided to clapback.

“My dear, it’s impossible that I’m pregnant, I’m not even married yet.”

“But I know I’m fat already and I need to lose weight and work out soon,” Atikah replied in her post.

“Yes, it’s true, I’m fat. I’ll work out later, sorry because I’m fat,” she wrote in a reply.

“If I’m fat, I can still lose weight but the same couldn’t be said if you have a wretched heart,” she replied to another comment.

Comments by Instagram users and Atikah's replies. -- Screenshot via Instagram/ Atikah Suhaime

Although some of her followers came to her defence saying that she’s not fat, Atikah later took to Instagram to express her feelings, adding that the comments were hurtful.

She then posted a photo of her boyfriend on a boat, well-known businessman Datuk Lokman Teh on her Instagram story, with the caption saying, “It’s okay that I’m fat, as long as my heart is pure and my boyfriend is rich.”

Atikah’s post has gained over 200,000 views since it was posted last Wednesday.