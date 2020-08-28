Malaysian hip hop group K-Clique to perform on Bigo Live and raise funds for poverty-stricken families

K-Clique will be performing at the Bigo Live x K-Clique online charity concert August 29 from 9.30pm until 11.30 pm. — Picture courtesy of K-Clique

KUALA LUMPUR, August 28 – Live streaming app Bigo Live Malaysia is organising their first online concert featuring local hip hop band, K-Clique to help raise funds for poverty-stricken families.

The Bigo Live x K-Clique online charity concert this Merdeka weekend will have all proceeds from the concert to go to the MyKasih Foundation who will distribute it to the needy families.

According to the Sabah act’s spokesperson, Syazwan Rimin, initially they were going to have a normal online concert but then both parties had agreed to an online charity concert due to the Covid-19 circumstances.

“All of the K-Clique members are not from rich families, they grew up in a pretty typical middle class environment.

“Hence, we definitely understand how tough it must have been for quite a lot of Malaysians these days.

“With the impact of Covid-19 and the impending recession, poverty is not just something that happens in rural areas, urban poverty is becoming a concern now too,” Syazwan told Malay Mail.

For K-Clique, the online charity concert is a way for them to give back to the people and show support to NGOs like the MyKasih Foundation. — Picture courtesy of K-Clique

The rappers will be performing a total of seven songs featuring both old and new releases during the two-hour live session.

The group has also prepared a couple of surprises for their performance and will also bring in a few lucky fans to join them in their live stream.

“We have a couple of surprises planned here and there throughout the two hours live session.

“We just released our new single a few weeks ago and recently announced our very first book as well.

“It will be a wholesome and entertaining online event for all of our fans and current Bigo Live users,” Syazwan said.

K-Clique also said that the online charity concert is another way for them to give back to the people and show their support for NGOs like MyKasih Foundation.

“As musicians, we believe the best way for us to give back is by entertaining our fans while helping NGOs like MyKasih to raise some funds for their programmes.

“MyKasih helps to make sure children from underprivileged families have the best access to healthy food and best education, so we hope this online concert would be a way for us to show our support.”

Since the inception of MyKasih Foundation in 2009, it has helped provide more than RM280 million worth of aid to 300,000 low-income families and students nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak.

Its innovative cashless food aid programme helps identifies potential beneficiaries through government welfare agencies or recognised NGOs and social-purpose organisations based on a combined monthly household income of RM1, 500 and below.

The MyKasih Foundation has helped more than 300,000 low-income families which include 20,000 students from primary and secondary schools. — Picture courtesy of MyKasih Foundation

Food aid recipients then receive a monthly allowance that can be used with their MyKad or MyKasih smartcard at participating retail outlets such as Giant, Mydin, The Store, Tesco, AEON, Econsave, TF Value Mart, and 99 Speedmart.

According to MyKasih Foundation chairman Tan Sri Ngau Boon Keat, although many NGOs have been affected during the Movement Control Order, MyKasih Foundation is still considered lucky as they can still provide aid to needy families through innovative technologies.

“Since the order was implemented, many NGOs have been affected either in terms of raising funds or to distribute aid to the needy.”

“MyKasih Foundation is quite lucky because we use Mykad chip technology to distribute welfare assistance efficiently and accurately to targeted recipients through the 'Love My Neighborhood' Food Aid Program and our 'Love My School' Student Scholarship Program,” he said.

The Bigo Live x K-Clique online charity concert will be happening this Saturday from 9.30pm until 11.30pm streamed live on the app via K-Clique official Bigo Live page, KinabaluClique.

Donations can be made through the app itself by sending in virtual gifts which will be exchanged for cash and donated straight to the MyKasih Foundation.

For more information on how to contribute, please click here.