Malaysian singer Poovaa delivers powerful rendition of Sudirman’s ‘Warisan’ for Merdeka month (VIDEO)

Poovaa wanted to give the song a modern spin that would appeal to a new generation of music buffs. — Picture courtesy of Poovaa

PETALING JAYA, Aug 24 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Poovaa has released a powerful cover of the late Sudirman’s patriotic single Warisan in conjunction with Merdeka and Malaysia Day.

Poovaa, who is currently a contestant on AXN’s reality talent show Asian Dream, chose to give a contemporary twist to Warisan to introduce the song to a new generation of music lovers.

“During discussions on the production of my upcoming single Karya and its music video, we thought it would be fun to release a version of Warisan for Merdeka and Malaysia Day.

“We all think it’s a great song and wanted to produce our version to introduce it to the new generation of Malaysian music fans.

“The lyrics speak closely to my heart especially during this period of uncertainties when the love for our country is at its most crucial,” said Poovaa in a press release.

Poovaa, 39, added that the whirlwind project, including the recording of the song and filming of its music video, was completed in a day and involved music producer Rozhan Razman of RiroMuzikXPlayspace Studio, music video producer Gbam of CST Productions, and pianist Sharon Chong.

Set against a moody dark background, the music video allows Poovaa’s vocals shine as she belts out the cover while dressed in a striking red kebaya.

Poovaa has been in the spotlight recently as the Malaysian contestant on AXN’s Asian Dream, a talent competition featuring up-and-coming musicians across Asia competing for a chance to sing alongside soft rock legend Michael Bolton on his next Asian tour.