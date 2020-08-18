In China, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' hits box office gold once again

Cinemas reopened in China four weeks ago. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Aug 18 — Almost 19 years after its original release in movie theatres, the first film based on the famous book series by JK Rowling is in the process of becoming the second one in the franchise to reach US$1 billion (RM4.19 billion) in box office takings after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

An accomplishment that is comforting industry players in the midst of the global health crisis, although the box office figures remain far lower than those of last year.

In order to attract cinema-goers back into theatres, the Asian market has been focusing on “safe bets” like the first work in the Harry Potter saga.

And it appears to be working for the cinemas and for Warner Bros as the first title, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone available in 3D and 4K, has accumulated US$13.6 million in additional box office receipts in just three days across 16,000 screens including US$2.1 million from 594 IMAX screens, Deadline reports.

The success of the Christopher Columbus-directed film helped the Chinese box office achieve its best weekend since the country's cinemas reopened, with a total take of US$21.9 million according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Inception' and 'Tenet' coming soon

Cinemas in China reopened their doors to the public four weeks ago, following the lockdown decrees rolled out in January due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A sluggish recovery for an industry that has been struggling since the health crisis began, as overall numbers show a year-on-year decline of 92.8 per cent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Theatres still have to address a slew of health safety measures that are still in place, such as a limited number of screenings, physical distancing as well as the fear of returning to an enclosed space for some spectators.

First released in 2001, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is in the process of becoming the second film in the saga to reach US$1 billion in box office sales thanks to a big-screen re-release. The fantasy film currently has a total of more than US$975 million in box office sales worldwide.

The first Harry Potter"film isn't the only movie to be drawing crowds as a re-release as Christopher Nolan's Interstellar also garnered US$1.3 million more at the box office in China, which is a good indication for the box office sales of the filmmaker's upcoming movie, Tenet, set for release in China on September 4, and for the re-release of Inception on August 28. — AFP-Relaxnews