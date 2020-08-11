‘Bakara,’ the untold story of Malaysian soldiers during events that inspired 2001’s 'Black Hawk Down,' begins filming 2021

Malaysians can look forward to the local military action movie 'Bakara' that will be released next year. — Picture via instagram/remyishak

PETALING JAYA, August 11 — Malaysian director Adrian Teh is back with another military action film titled Bakara set to begin shooting next year.

Teh previously made headlines in the film industry with the movie Paskal in 2018 that was inspired by the elite Royal Malaysian Navy force which became one of the highest-grossing local films in the country.

For Bakara, he’s roped in a stellar star-studded cast consisting of Remy Ishak, Hairul Azreen, Bront Palarae and Alif Satar.

In the latest update on the development of the production, Teh posted on his Instagram that shooting of the movie has been pushed to June next year due to the movement control order.

Bakara tells the story of an actual war that had happened in a Bakara Market in Somalia in 1993.

Over a hundred Malaysian soldiers from the 19th battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army were part of UN’s peacekeeping troops that helped rescue American troops — that made for the gripping drama in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning Black Hawk Down.

Pictures of the cast in army attire captured the attention of social media users with many anticipating the movie that would be released next year.

Among the many who commented said that they couldn’t wait to see the “handsome group of soldiers” in action.