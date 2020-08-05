Hans Zimmer and Dave team up for new ‘Planet Earth’ documentary (VIDEO)

Film score composer Hans Zimmer arrives for the 22nd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on November 4, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 — British rapper Dave and German film composer Hans Zimmer have been enlisted for the upcoming documentary Planet Earth: A Celebration, which will premiere on August 31 across BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV and IFC.

This new documentary will feature eight wildlife clips from previous installments of the award-winning Planet Earth series, respectively entitled Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II.

Among them are a memorable sequence in which viewers follow bottlenose dolphins on the East Cape of South Africa, as they catch the waves and surf near the shoreline.

English broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough will narrate Planet Earth: A Celebration, while Dave and Zimmer have composed new music for the documentary.

Zimmer has notably collaborated with Planet Earth II composer Jacob Shea and the Bleeding Fingers collective to create new compositions as well as rearrange original scores from the previous instalments of the Planet Earth series.

“Working with David [Attenborough] on so many of his magnificent programmes celebrating nature and our planet has been a joy for me. I am constantly inspired by what he is able to capture, and the collection of sequences featured in Planet Earth: A Celebration is truly special,” Zimmer commented.

Meanwhile, Mercury Award-winning rapper Dave will perform on the grand piano alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra for the string section of the documentary’s score.

“I’ve always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries. This is a programme where nature and music come together, so it was only right that I lent my talent, my time, and my attention to this project. It was a pleasure to work alongside Sir David Attenborough and Hans Zimmer,” Dave said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews