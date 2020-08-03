Malaysia bags 14 medals in World Championship of Performing Arts

Some of the Malaysian participants for the 24th World Championship of Performing Arts. — Courtesy photo from Romli Bidin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — It was Malaysia Boleh! in the 24th World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) recently when all of the country’s 12 contestants won medals in their respective events.

This despite facing competition from more than 3,000 participating contestants from 72 countries in the championship, billed as the Olympics of the performing arts.

Held in Hollywood from July 24 to Aug 1, Malaysia’s contestants consisted of nine from Peninsular Malaysia, two from Sabah and one from Sarawak.

Seven of them competed in the junior division, aged between 10 and 15 years while five others were in the senior division, aged between 19 to 35 years.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s championship was held online where participants, who took part in the vocal, modelling, dance and acting categories, had to submit a one minute video of their performance.

WCOPA licensee MATME Sdn Bhd managing director Romli Bidin said this year saw the highest participation from Malaysia.

“However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO), we were not able to enter more competitions as we wanted.

“Nevertheless, we hope to send a bigger team for WCOPA 2021 which will be held at Disneyland, Anaheim, California in July 2021,” he said in a statement, adding that auditions for next year will begin later this year.