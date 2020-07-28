Animated series ‘Archer’ will return in September for its 11th season

The upcoming 11th season of animated spy series ‘Archer’ will see its hero awaken from a coma. — Screen capture via YouTube/ Netflix UK and Ireland

LOS ANGELES, July 28 — American television channel FXX will release the first two episodes of the 11th season of Archer on Wednesday, September 16.

The new season was expected to launch on May 6, but FXX, which has been airing the series since 2017, opted to postpone the season premiere due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fans will be able to view the new adventures of Sterling Archer, voiced by H. Jon Benjamin, on Wednesday, September 16.

Launched in 2009 on FX, and then picked up in 2017 by FXX, Archer follows the life of Sterling Archer, a spy prone to inappropriate behaviour, and his team of wacky cohorts. The upcoming season picks up with Archer coming out of a three-year-long coma.

While the animated series was able to continue production during the lockdown measures taken in the United States, other factors affected the release of the 11th season, according to announcements made last April. — AFP-Relaxnews