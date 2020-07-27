Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo agrees to help costume rental company affected by Covid-19

Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo praised for agreeing to help a costume rental company whose business had been affected by Covid-19 pandemic. — Photo via Facebook/ louiskoo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Hong Kong celebrity Louis Koo has extended a helping hand to a costume rental company affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Hong Kong’s hk01, Koo agreed to assist the company CDRP, which rents out costumes for movies and commercial shoots, when informed that the owner Gan Biling wanted to close down her business which had been badly affected by the pandemic.

Gan said she was deeply touched by Koo’s offer of assistance although he may not even recall who she was.

Movie art director Cheung Siu Hong, in an interview, said he decided to give Koo a call after he got wind of Gan’s decision.

“Mr Koo did not even ask for details and just agreed to help. He really loves the industry and gives it his all.”

Describing CDRP as an archive, Cheung said the costumes it had are difficult to procure and without it, shooting costs would increase as production houses would need to make new costumes.

While the report did not specify the kind of assistance Koo would provide, the celebrity is well known for his philanthropy.

He had previously distributed 1.3 million face masks to the needy and 20,000 face masks towards entertainment industry’s veterans.

He had also helped to set up a relief fund to assist artists who have been without jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.