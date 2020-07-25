'A Quiet Place 2' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' postponed until 2021 due to Covid-19 (Mark your calendar)

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with Tom Cruise was due out in July. — Picture courtesy of Paramount Pictures France

LOS ANGELES, July 25 — After Warner and Disney, Paramount has decided to push back the release dates for its next blockbusters, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the number of cinemas closed worldwide, particularly in the United States.

The hotly anticipated follow-ups of A Quiet Place and Top Gun are now slated for April and July 2021.

John Krasinski’s sequel to 2019’s A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt will be in theatres in the United States on April 23, 2021 rather than this September 4 as previously announced. The follow-up to Top Gun starring Tom Cruise will be out on July 1, 2021 rather than this December 23.

Paramount has also postponed the release of Jackass until September 3, 2021 worldwide, Sonic 2 until April 8, 2022 worldwide, Under the Boardwalk until July 22, 2022 in the United States, and The Tiger’s Apprentice until February 10, 2023 worldwide. — AFP-Relaxnews