Malaysian actress and singer Erra Fazira hospitalised for dengue

The ‘Gerak Khas’ star was diagnosed with dengue fever on Wednesday. — Picture from Instagram/Erra Fazira

PETALING JAYA, July 24 — Popular Malaysian actress Erra Fazira has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with dengue fever on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old is currently hospitalised at a medical centre in Petaling Jaya.

Erra’s personal assistant Shahrendra Abd. Razak told Kosmo! the Wangi actress had a high fever a few days ago.

“At first Erra just had a normal fever but she began experiencing body and nerve aches,” he said..

After seeking medical attention, the doctor confirmed that the actress had contracted dengue fever.

Erra, whose real name is Fazira Wan Chek had to postpone some work engagements including hosting Mingguan Wanita which was scheduled to air at 12 noon on Wednesday.

Erra was also due to make an appearance on the home shopping channel Go Shop as well as continue filming for the crime drama series Gerak Khas.

“For now, all activities involving Erra have to be postponed,” Shahrendra said.

“Please pray for Erra’s health so that she will recover immediately.

“On behalf of Erra, I apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

According to the news report, Erra has never experienced health complications prior to contracting dengue and has only been admitted to hospital once.

This marks the former Miss Malaysia’s second time being hospitalised, the first being back in 2009 when she gave birth to her daughter Engku Aleesya Engku Emran from her second marriage to Engku Emran Engku Zainal Abidin.