Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ won’t hit Netflix until 2022

The third season of ‘The Crown’ aired November 17, 2019 on Netflix. — Picture courtesy of Netflix via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, July 23 — While the fourth season of The Crown is expected to air on Netflix before the end of the year, fans of the streaming giant’s flagship series will have to wait two years for the next. A similar hiatus occurred following the change in casting between the second and third seasons.

Fans of the jewel in Netflix’s crown will have to be patient. The Crown will once again take a two-year break between the fourth and fifth seasons. This also happened between the second and third seasons, from December 2017 to November 2019. The entire cast was switched out for the third season, with Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter starring as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and Princess Margaret, respectively.

It’s the same plan for the series’ third and final cast change. Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) will take over as the Queen of England while Lesley Manville (Maleficent) will star as Princess Margaret. The name of the actor who will play Prince Philip has not yet been announced.

Shooting of the fifth season is expected to start next year, as the fourth season began shooting before the third even hit the air. The Crown will then have a sixth and final season. — AFP-Relaxnews