South Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae Hyun-Goo Hye Sun split official as divorce finalised

Goo Hye Sun is single again after her divorce from actor Ahn Jae Hyun is finalised. — Photo via Instagram/ kookoo904

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Korean celebrity couple Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun are officially divorced.

Korean pop culture website Soompi reported that the divorce was made official at the Seoul Family Court yesterday.

Both were not present in court and were represented by their lawyers.

In a statement issued after the proceeding, the couple said they will now go on their separate paths and wished each other the best.

An amicable settlement for Ahn and Goo. — Photo via Instagram/ ahnjaehyun00

They also apologise to the public for troubling them over their marital issues.

The duo got married in May 2016 before Ahn filed for divorce last September.

K-entertainment portal Koreaboo reported that there were no details about the division of wealth or assets and both sides did not submit applications for mediation, but were referred to by the court.

Goo had previously posted and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where he had asked for a divorce, followed by her accusation of Ahn having an affair with actress Oh Yeon-seo.

A gag order was later put in place following an intense and very public heated exchange of words between them.