Covid-19: Malaysian edits Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ to mark kids going back to school (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan's reunion with brother has been edited with captions showing how teachers and students would react after not seeing each other for some time. — Screengrab via Twitter/MohamadReeza

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is getting famous once again thanks to Malaysians editing its parts to fit the current recovery movement order control (RMCO) status.

This time, the scene portraying actor Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan reunited after a long time has been edited with captions to show how Malaysian students feel about reuniting with their teachers in school.

Edited by Twitter user Mohamad Reeza on July 14, the scene shows the heart-wrenching scene of how the younger brother is depicted as the student while Shah Rukh Khan represents the teacher reuniting after a four-month period.

Selepas hampir 4 bulan bercuti, akhirnya esok kembali ke sekolah. pic.twitter.com/npYsi9ETqJ — Mohamad Reeza (@mohamad_reeza) July 14, 2020

Adding a more humorous light to the already sad scene, Mohamad Reeza edited the part where actor Hrithik Roshan dabs his tears to show how the student felt sad after supposedly leaving a Sejarah (History) WhatsApp group.

He added another moment in the video to show how students felt very fearful about not completing their homework and having to face their teachers for that.

As actor Shah Rukh Khan walks towards his brother to discover who he is, captions on the video reads how the teacher is trying to recognise the student after the long break.

Many social media users were amused with the funny video, praising Mohamad Reeza for making people laugh amid such trying times.

Others on the other hand found it funny that Bollywood actress Kajol was depicted as the canteen lady in the scene.