Getting her priorities right: Malaysian actress Elfira Loy announces closure of cafe after five years of operations

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Malaysian actress and social media influencer Elfira Loy has announced the closure of her coffee shop, Love Me Seven Days Café after five years of operations.
She took to her Instagram account to announce the news, saying they had started the process of cleaning up the day before.
“We’ve already started packing everything, there are some things that we had to throw away and some were sold.”
“Sad but I guess this is for the best,” she stated in the post.
Elfira who had kept plans of the closure quiet, said it was not due to the pandemic, but more an issue of priorities.
“I can’t do 10 jobs at one time,” she said, adding that she was also unwilling to let go of the responsibility to others.
“So this is the best decision.”
Elfira expressed her appreciation to those who had dined in her café and to those who had supported her all this time.
She apologised for any inconvenience throughout their time of operation and she said she wished to open up another one in the future if given the chance to do so.
Let me do a lil throwback since the day i go the key for @lovemesevendayscafe untill the last day of lovemesevendays cafe. i was keeping this news for quite awhile because i wasn't sure whether to continue or not. Not because of pandemic ke apa tapi because of priorities. I cant do 10jobs at one time and just let go the responsibility to other people. So this is the best decision Today , we've already started pack everything , buang semua barang kemas kemas ada yang jual jugak. Sedih But i guess this is for the best. El nak ucapkan terimakasih banyak-banyak kepada mereka yang pernah datang ke cafe el , support el & sentiasa bagi kata semangat kepadal el . El juga ingin memohon maaf jika sepanjang anda berada disini kami mengguris hati anda. I hope this is not the end . Jika ada rezeki nak bukak lagi 🤗 MAY 2015 - JULY 2020 .
Elfira Loy’s Love Me Seven Days Café which is located nearby to the Alam Damai recreation park in Kuala Lumpur has been operating since May 2015.
Her announcement garnered 30,100 likes with users leaving supportive comments, wishing her the best of luck in her future endeavours.
Fellow actress Ramona Zamzam said, “Heartbreaking for me to read, can’t imagine what you’re even feeling.”
“One door closed, more is opening for you El.”