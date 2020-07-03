Getting her priorities right: Malaysian actress Elfira Loy announces closure of cafe after five years of operations

Local actress Elfira Loy announced on her Instagram that she is closing down her Love Me Seven Days Cafe. ― Picture via Instagram/ elfiraloy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 ― Malaysian actress and social media influencer Elfira Loy has announced the closure of her coffee shop, Love Me Seven Days Café after five years of operations.

She took to her Instagram account to announce the news, saying they had started the process of cleaning up the day before.

“We’ve already started packing everything, there are some things that we had to throw away and some were sold.”

“Sad but I guess this is for the best,” she stated in the post.

Elfira who had kept plans of the closure quiet, said it was not due to the pandemic, but more an issue of priorities.

“I can’t do 10 jobs at one time,” she said, adding that she was also unwilling to let go of the responsibility to others.

“So this is the best decision.”

Elfira expressed her appreciation to those who had dined in her café and to those who had supported her all this time.

She apologised for any inconvenience throughout their time of operation and she said she wished to open up another one in the future if given the chance to do so.

Elfira Loy’s Love Me Seven Days Café which is located nearby to the Alam Damai recreation park in Kuala Lumpur has been operating since May 2015.

Her announcement garnered 30,100 likes with users leaving supportive comments, wishing her the best of luck in her future endeavours.

Fellow actress Ramona Zamzam said, “Heartbreaking for me to read, can’t imagine what you’re even feeling.”

“One door closed, more is opening for you El.”