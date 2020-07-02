St Vincent and Alanis Morissette to lend their voices to Audible’s musical narratives

St Vincent (left) and Alanis Morissette will tell the stories of their long-spanning careers for a new Audible initiative. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 2 — Audible has announced a multi-project development and production deal with entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky to expand its Words & Music musical storytelling initiative.

The deal will drive the creation of numerous original audio productions combining storytelling and music designed exclusively for Audible listeners.

StVincent will lend her voice to the inaugural title of this collaboration, entitled St Vincent: Words & Music, in which she will take listeners through an intimate journey of her self-discovery as an artist through her lyrics.

“Life is strange and full of uncertainty, right now. But music is a constant. Music transcends the chaos. It’s always been there for me when I’ve needed it — whether in times of fear, heartbreak, anger, joy. So I’m thrilled to be working with Audible to share my story and my music, especially at a time when music is such a crucial part of coping and getting through these unprecedented days,” St Vincent said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette will discuss her journey as “an artist, celebrity and human being” in her forthcoming project for Audible Original.

Miracles frontman Smokey Robinson will recount his seven-decade career “through raw, unmediated storytelling and music performance.”

“It’s always been my passion to create experiences that touch and move people. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to share my story, the stories of my incomparable contemporaries like Marvin and Aretha, plus my music with the millions of Audible listeners who are looking for authentic stories told in ways they’ve never experienced before,” the rhythm and blues legend said in a statement.

Production is currently underway on all these new Words & Music Originals via at-home studios, with Audible confirming that it will release additional details on its musical narrative slate in the coming months. — AFP-Relaxnews