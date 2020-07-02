Help pours in for Malaysian singer To'ki, wife after they were found living in a hut near forest

Islamic celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew (right) has agreed to help the downtrodden singer To'ki after news of the 1990s singer received widespread coverage. At the background is the hut at Batu 12, Gombak that was built by To'ki three years ago. ― Picture via Facebook/ Ebit Lew

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Help has poured in for singer To’ki after news of the 1990s singer living in a hut near a forest with his wife went viral.

The Federal Territory Zakat Collection Centre has come forward to help the 53-year-old To'ki, or his real name Mohd Zaki Mansur, and his 48-year-old wife Sharifah Fairuz Syed Yusof.

It is helping the couple move to a fully-furnished rented home near his hut and they will pay the rent.

Speaking to Astro Awani, the centre's chief executive officer Ahmad Shukri Yusoff said Sharifah, who is active in the creative writing field, would also be given a laptop.

“To'ki is a big-hearted man with enthusiasm and he continues to write. He is also not someone who likes to ask for help but we felt the need to assist,” he told the channel.

Ahmad Shukri added that the couple was put up at a place near the hut as To'ki had wanted to continue writing while drawing inspiration from the forest.

Aside from the centre, Islamic celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew also promised to assist the performer known for his songs Biasan and Seni Berzaman.

Taking to his Facebook page, the philanthropist said he visited To'ki after many tagged him (Lew) on Facebook.

“

InsyaAllah, will help to install a tank and water pump to pump water from the river and a bathroom.”

“I will also give a refrigerator and a washing machine,” he wrote in the post that had since been shared 14,000 times and received nearly 200,000 reactions since yesterday.

Lew added a donor from Kulim would also give pine wood to make a proper home for To'ki, and Sharifah, who sustained injuries to her hip bone following an accident on June 10.

Lew said he was saddened to see the couple's living condition.

“From afar, I was greeted by To'ki, who hugged me. No words. As if we have known each other for a long time. His opening words were why am I doing all these,” Lew wrote.

Lew later told To'ki that he (Lew) wants to do good for everyone without expecting any return.

To'ki's living condition received widespread attention after it was highlighted by Astro Awani.

The couple had been living in the hut for the past year, according to Astro Gempak.

To'ki now earns his living by singing at restaurants or small scale events.