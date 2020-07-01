Covid-19: GSC channels Shah Rukh Khan’s scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ to welcome customers back

GSC Cinemas reopens today and is offering movie buffs free movie screening, movie offers amid the RMCO. ― Picture via Instagram/gscinemas

PETALING JAYA, July 1 ― A heartwarming scene from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is where actor Shah Rukh Khan returns home and is greeted by his mother who anticipates his arrival even before he enters the house.

That same scene was shared on GSC cinemas Facebook page last night after reopening its doors today amid the recovery movement control order period (RMCO).

The under one-minute scene was edited with captions showing how the mother in the movie represents a GSC staff waiting in anticipation for the first customer that is depicted by Shah Rukh Khan’s grand arrival.

Posted last night, the video with captions “SEE YOU SOON” has been liked by over 12,000 social media users and has been shared by 4,000 users at the time of writing.

Most Facebook users were tickled by the GSC’s marketing idea with one social media user Mic Skl saying: “Love GSC marketing team’s sense of humor.”

GSC is also offering free movie screening of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in selected theatres and also RM5 for its rerun movies such as Venom, Spiderman Homecoming and Baaghi 3.

GSC together with other bigger cinema chains such as TGV Cinemas and MBO Cinemas reopens today after closing its doors amid the movement control order period.