Wak Doyok to close down Starvillion boutique in Shah Alam, clearance sale starts tomorrow with prices as low as RM1

Fashion personality Wak Doyok’s closing down sale will see heavily discounted prices from as low as RM1. — Picture via Instagram/wakdoyok

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — Actor and fashion personality Wak Doyok will be closing his Shah Alam boutique, Starvilion, after struggling to survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wak Doyok whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor, 41, posted about it on his Instagram account yesterday.

“A clearance sale will be held tomorrow with prices of clothes as low as RM1 as business has been bad.”

He also said that it was difficult for him to come to this point of letting go the business especially since he has over 70 workers with him for the past three years.

“As such, this will be Starvilion’s last sale and I hope loyal customers will support us in purchasing our elegant designer clothes.”

The 41-year-old also said on his Instagram that frontliners including the police and medical frontliners will also get a special discounted rate on items purchased.

“To all frontliners, don’t forget to bring your identification cards to be given special rates for the clothes purchased.

“Apart from that, I will also be donating 5,000 Baju Melayu pieces through my website and in my boutique.”

He also said that purchases can also either through his boutique in Shah Alam or online through his website at www.starvilion.com.

The clearance sale starts tomorrow on June 24 and will end on July 5.