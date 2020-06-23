Wak Doyok to close down Starvillion boutique in Shah Alam, clearance sale starts tomorrow with prices as low as RM1

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — Actor and fashion personality Wak Doyok will be closing his Shah Alam boutique, Starvilion, after struggling to survive amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wak Doyok whose real name is Mohd Azwan Md Nor, 41, posted about it on his Instagram account yesterday.
“A clearance sale will be held tomorrow with prices of clothes as low as RM1 as business has been bad.”
He also said that it was difficult for him to come to this point of letting go the business especially since he has over 70 workers with him for the past three years.
“As such, this will be Starvilion’s last sale and I hope loyal customers will support us in purchasing our elegant designer clothes.”
Sedih rasa di hati tapi Wak kena kuatkan semangat demi 70 orang adik yang bekerja dengan Wak selama 3 tahun di @starvilion. Susah bila keadaan terus menduga macam ni. Wak nak bagi perintah tutup company pun sedih, tak sampai hati. Tapi Wak minta mereka try sekali lagi, jualan yang terakhir dari @starvilion khas untuk pelanggan yang tak jemu2 sokong @starvilion selama ini. Koleksi yang kami ada semua memang elok & cantik. Wak terpaksa lelong semua ni! Jadi Wak mintak semua please share dan support post ni, please dan thankyou. 24hb Jun - 5hb Julai ni, @starvilion akan clear kan semua stock yang ada, lelong serendah RM1! Wak pun akan sedekahkan 5 ribu pasang Baju Melayu Wak Doyok secara PERCUMA di butik @starvilion dan di website www.starvilion.com. Kepada Frontliners, jangan lupa datang bawa ID masing masing, ada special rate untuk anda semua dapatkan Baju Melayu secara percuma. Jualan terakhir Starvilion, Bismilah. Kita tutup dulu, nanti inshaAllah kita akan bangkit semula dengan direction yang baru. InshaAllah. Doa doa kan Wak dan team @starvilion. -- By the way, tag 11 kawan awak kat comment ni, Wak nak bagi Baju Melayu 11 pasang free untuk followers Wak yang sanggup share post ni, viralkan. Wak akan umumkan pemenang random setiap hari mulai 24hb Jun sehingga 5hb Julai. INGAT JANJI KITA, SHUTDOWN SALE STARVILION: Tarikh: 24hb Jun - 5hb Julai 2020 Pembelian: Butik Starvilion Seksyen 7 Shah Alam Online di www.starvilion.com #starvilionshuttingdown #shutdownsale
The 41-year-old also said on his Instagram that frontliners including the police and medical frontliners will also get a special discounted rate on items purchased.
“To all frontliners, don’t forget to bring your identification cards to be given special rates for the clothes purchased.
“Apart from that, I will also be donating 5,000 Baju Melayu pieces through my website and in my boutique.”
He also said that purchases can also either through his boutique in Shah Alam or online through his website at www.starvilion.com.
The clearance sale starts tomorrow on June 24 and will end on July 5.