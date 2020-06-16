Sasi The Don returns with ‘Daddy Don’ — a song about fatherhood, a tribute to Covid-19 frontliners

Sasi The Don is going to drop his new song 'Daddy Don' this Friday on his YouTube channel. — Photo courtesy of AG Global Communications

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Malaysian artiste and producer Sasi the Don is known for his reggae beats.

But his latest single, Daddy Don, Sasi gives insight about being a father to his daughter, Shanaiya Lakshmi.

The single, distributed by Sony Music Malaysia, is set to drop this Friday in conjunction with Father’s Day on Sunday.

The Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) also inspired him to expand the song to focus not only on fathers but single mothers and frontliners who have sacrificed their time with their families in their fight against the pandemic.

“The part where I said ‘to all the daddies in the house, put your hands up, to all the daddies holding tears, put your hands up, to all the daddies changing lives put your hands up’ I really meant that part.”

'Daddy Don' is also a song tribute to not only the fathers in the world but also to all single mothers and frontliners who have sacrificed a lot during this pandemic. — Photo courtesy of AG Global Communications The Reggae Ambassador of Asia or his real name Sasidharan Chandran, said the new track offered listeners a fusion of Jamaican Dancehall Reggae music along with Asian sounds that highlighted his heritage

Daddy Don is set to be released along with a music video which was shot at Sasi’s home before the MCO.

Talking about the music video, Sasi said that the video showed his relationship with his daughter while celebrating what he loves.

He added that he was looking forward to sharing this personal side of him with the world.

“The reason being because in Daddy Don, I want to show that I’m the father in the house, but when you see the music video, you will not believe it was shot at my house because I made it look like a hip hop video and that’s me being a daddy.”

“And the interesting part I featured in the video is my daughter, you can see the life of my daughter throughout the years, from a baby to a girl she is today,” Sasi said

Sasi also shared that one of his most cherished moments in being father was that his soul would be lifted up every time he heard his daughter calling him ‘daddy’.

In striving for perfection, he made countless adjustments to the lyrics and music in the one year it took to complete the song.

“It’s not because I was unsure or I’m not happy with the song, I just want to make it better.”

“Because nowadays, when I hear the type of songs that my daughter listens to and the type of songs that the youth are listening to at the moment, it is very different than before and they have their own thing going on at the same time.”

“That is where I had to do some research and I have to be very careful with it,” Sasi told Malay Mail.

Daddy Don will also feature Nigerian singer, Ibkinx and local singer, Gayathri Vadivel on vocals and was produced by Sasi himself along with local producer, Navin D’Navigator.

At the moment, Sasi is actively engaging in promoting Daddy Don internationally in countries like Jamaica, India and the United Kingdom.

As the Malaysia tourism industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, Sasi sees this as part of his duty as a Malaysian artiste to promoting the country through his music.

Sasi The Don has hinted about releasing a new album around November this year. — Photo courtesy of AG Global Communications

When talking about his future endeavours, Sasi hinted that he was going to release a new album this year on his birthday which is on November 11.

Sasi also hinted at a new interesting reggae track that will be featured in the album.

The track is called Humpty Dumpty and it will be talking about the condition of the world today and how the famous character from an English rhyme, Humpty Dumpty, put himself back together and faced the world again.

“It’s a real story about every day men, when you are broken you put yourself back together and so this song is about a broken person,” he said, adding that he was going to be more consistent this year.

Looking at the condition of the world now Sasi also said that this was not the time for anyone to be giving up on anything.

With all that is happening right now, no matter the religion and background differences, Sasi believed that god is giving an opportunity in 2020 for the people of the world to change for the better.

Sasi The Don is an award-winning artiste and producer from Malaysia and he has released five albums to date.

He has been performing and recording albums as a mainstream artist since the year 2000. For more information on Sasi The Don click here. www.sasithedon.com.