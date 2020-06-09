Snoop Dogg to adapt Joe Ide's 'IQ' series for television

Rapper Snoop Dogg at the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 9 ― The American rapper will executive produce the TV adaptation for Ide's award-winning series of crime novels through his Snoopadelic Films production company.

House of Lies duo Matthew Carnahan and Theo Travers will serve as creators and executive producers on the series, while American filmmaker and Hidden Empire Film Group founder Deon Taylor is rumoured to be set to direct the yet-untitled project.

Alcon Television Group CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove as well as Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Alex Gartner will also act as executive producers on the forthcoming series.

While casting for the TV adaptation of IQ has yet to be revealed, Robert Amidon of Atlas Entertainment and Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films have been announced as producers for the show.

“Snoop once said, 'I'm looking for a deal from one of your TV networks to give Snoop Dogg his own hood TV show where I can find America's hottest hood artists'. I'm thrilled he got his wish,” Los Angeles-based author Joe Ide said in a statement to The Bookseller.

The IQ series finds Ide putting a spin on Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes novels through his eponymous hero, African-American private detective Isaiah Quintabe, better known as IQ, who operates out of the same part of Long Beach, California, that produced Snoop Dogg.

The first installment of the IQ series, entitled IQ, was published in 2016, and received the Shamus Award, the Anthony Award and the Macavity Award.

The series of crime novels also includes Righteous, Wrecked and, most recently, Hi Five, which was published on January 28 via Mulholland Books.

The latest installment of the series follows IQ as he is asked by loathsome arms dealer Angus Byrne to prove the innocence of his only daughter, Christiana, before she is arrested for the murder of his right-hand man.

The case becomes complicated when it is revealed that Christiana suffers from multiple personality disorder, meaning that IQ has to find a way to interview all of her five personalities to point to a definitive killer. ― AFP-Relaxnews