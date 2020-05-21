‘Last Days of American Crime’ builds up Netflix’s action movie offer (VIDEO)

Starring Edgar Ramirez, Anna Brewster, and a scene-stealing Michael Pitt, 'The Last Days of American Crime' makes sure the 'graphic' stays in 'graphic novel'. — Screen Capture via YouTube

LOS ANGELES, May 21 — An early June release for near-future heist movie The Last Days of American Crime adds to Netflix’s stable of original action movies about one last mission in adverse circumstances.

After the success of Chris Hemsworth’s hard nosed post-Avengers mercenary exploit Extraction, Netflix is being quick to bolster its selection of tough, take-no-prisoners, distaster-in-waiting action movies.

Starring Edgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster, and a scene-stealing Michael Pitt, The Last Days of American Crime makes sure the “graphic” stays in “graphic novel”.

It’s based on a three-volume set about taking on one final, enormous score before illegal acts become literally impossible.

Ramírez comes in from playing the menacing Bodhi in 2015’s Point Break and Gianni Versace in American Crime Story. Here, he becomes Graham Bricke, a career criminal persuaded to engage in this high-risk heist attempt.

Pitt is a fathom away from his Dawson’s Creek hearthrob, Henry — instead, there are hints of a calculating Joker reborn away from the DC Comics universe — with Brewster of the sumptuous Versailles present as the team’s femme fatale, elite computer hacker Shelby.

Debuting on June 5, The Last Days of American Crime arrives hot on the heels of April 24 release Extraction.

Despite attracting criticism for inaccurate portrayals of Bangladesh and appearing to indulge in white saviour clichés, it attracted an estimated 90 million viewers in its first four weeks.

(Netflix released this projection after two weeks rather than four, further increasing awareness of the movie.)

Before the bleak and bloody Extraction, Netflix had 2019’s Triple Frontier, in which five ex-military buddies team up for an ill-fated crossborder raid and, just last week, the streamer snapped up veteran’s vengeance story Trigger Warning with Jessica Alba as its lead.

The Last Days of American Crime is directed by Versailles-born Olivier Megaton of Colombiana, Taken 2 and Taken 3.

Edgar Ramírez can next be seen in Nicole Kidman’s therapist drama The Undoing on HBO later this year, and Michael Pitt in 1920s hobo memoir You Can’t Win. — AFP-Relaxnews