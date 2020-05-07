Amazon commissions 'The Terminal List' with Chris Pratt

After an initial break in the series 'Parks and Recreation,' Chris Pratt rose to international fame in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' and 'Jurassic World' franchises. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 7 — Announced in February of this year, the series The Terminal List has finally found a home at Amazon, reports Variety.

The American giant has just ordered a first season with Chris Pratt in the leading role and Antoine Fuqua behind the camera. As it stands, the number of episodes in the season has yet to be disclosed.

In this conspiracy thriller Chris Pratt will play James Reece, a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed on a secret mission.

Overwhelmed by doubt and guilt upon his return home, Reece finally discovers a clue to the identity of dark forces that are not only a danger to him but also the lives of his loved ones.

For the series, Amazon has put together an exceptional team of writers, half of whom are themselves veterans or have former military personnel in their families.

Elsewhere in the production, the streaming giant is also planning on including people with extensive experience of army life to give more reality to the series.

With The Terminal List, Chris Pratt will once again be joining forces with Antoine Fuqua, four years after the film The Magnificent Seven, in which the American star played in a leading role alongside Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

The new series also marks a long-awaited return for Chris Pratt to the small screen, where he began his career in Parks and Recreation. Recently, the NBC cult series was back in the news with a special episode featuring the original cast to raise funds for Covid-19 relief and the charity Feeding America. — AFP-Relaxnews