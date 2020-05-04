Malaysian musician group provides basic essentials to fellow musicians especially single mothers amid Covid-19 crisis (VIDEO)

PPTS is helping lighten the burdens of many struggling musicians who are grappling with their loss of income amid the Covid-19 crisis. — Picture by Facebook/MusiciansforMusiciansMalaysia

PETALING JAYA, May 4 — It has been especially hard for those in the local music industry with many losing their only source of income with public performances halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS) has been one of those who have stepped forward to aid musicians, especially single mothers who are out of jobs.

According to the PPTS vice President Edwin Nathaniel, the initiative is a collaboration with the founder of a charity organisation that provides assistance to the underprivileged, Ivan Zuzartee.

Thirty single mothers who are musicians and their families in the Klang Valley have been the recipients of the aid, receiving basic essentials and financial assistance since the start of the movement control order (MCO).

“When Zuzartee approached us and asked us if we wanted to band together to deliver these essentials to the needy musicians - PPTS was delighted to collaborate with him.

“He also helped us to deliver these food items to these single mothers across the Klang Valley as he has obtained the letter of authorisation to travel during the MCO period,”

He said the funds used for purchasing the essentials were mainly contributed by the PPTS members.

He said that the women who used to perform in events, clubs are now out of jobs because of the MCO that was enforced on March 18.

“Even after this, life is still going to be tough for not only them but for anyone in the performing arts as we rely on mass gatherings such as during events, clubs, theatre spaces to get our source of income.”

PPTS has been showing solidarity with other musicians by posting livestream of performances on the Musicians for Musicians Malaysia Facebook group that started on March 18.

“Some of the notable musicians that have performed popular songs on our Facebook group include homegrown musicians like Scratchman John, Ahmad Lokman Ismail better known as Lord, and rock band Headwind’s member, Kudin.

“The duration of the songs performed are about 30 minutes each - and have so far reached a total of 160, 000 views so far,” said Nathaniel.

PPTS or known in their Facebook group as Musicians for Musicians Malaysia was initiated by a group of musicians to provide assistance in the forms of medical care, disaster relief, financial support, housing assistance, and Socso coverage to musicians and their families in times of crisis.

Those who wish to donate can do so to Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (Public Bank Account No: 3213995408)