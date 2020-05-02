T-Pain joins 'Animal Crossing' celeb ranks, amuses fans

Fans are enjoying watching celebs share their 'Animal Crossing' adventures. — Twitter screenshot

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Animal Crossing has proven to be an entertainment bounty in more ways than one: the popular videogame now has celebs sharing their in-game adventures to the enjoyment of fans.

The latest to join the Animal Crossing bandwagon is rapper T-Pain who has been sharing screenshots of his exploits.

One recent one showed him visiting his wife's islands to give her bells (the in-game currency).

My wife was runnin low on bells so i had to hop over to her island to make sure she was set for the week. Go get yaself somethin nice lol pic.twitter.com/WcXAR10cmY — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 1, 2020

T-Pain is just one of many celebs playing the latest version of the Animal Crossing franchise, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Danny Trejo excited fans by asking if they wanted his Dodo code - a pass that would let visitors come to his island.



Speaking of Dodo codes, Elijah Wood caused quite a stir by visiting a player by messaging her on Twitter asking for an invite.

guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet pic.twitter.com/H3mYJWnvgR — jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 23, 2020

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson also went to Twitter to ask followers to share their Animal Crossing islands.

I wanna see everyone’s progress in #AnimalCrossing 💕 Post photos of your home or island 🌴 pic.twitter.com/wFjJtEa0mE — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 24, 2020

With lockdowns happening all over the world, sales of the Nintendo Switch console has surged partly driven by the release of Animal Crossing. The game has sold more than 5 million copies since its release on March 20.