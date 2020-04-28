Actors Tom Hanks, Daniel Dae Kim donate plasma with Covid-19 antibodies to aid in virus fight

Tom Hanks and Daniel Dae Kim have stepped up to donate blood in the hopes that their antibodies can help in the fight against the novel coronavirus. — Pictures from Instagram/tomhanks and Instagram/danieldaekim

PETALING JAYA, April 28 — Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and Daniel Dae Kim have offered up their plasma to aid in the fight against Covid-19.

Kim, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus back in March, said he hoped his antibodies would help other patients to survive the illness.

“Glad to be able to donate in the hopes that the antibodies I’ve built up will help others in their fight against Covid-19.

“If you were sick but have tested negative and 14 days have passed since you last exhibited symptoms, or you tested positive but have been symptom-free for 28 days, I hope you’ll please consider making a plasma donation as well,” he wrote on Instagram.

In a separate Instagram video chronicling his experience with the virus, Kim said he started having symptoms after returning to Hawaii from New York where he was shooting the TV series New Amsterdam.

The Hawaii Five-0 star also urged the public to take the pandemic seriously and practise social distancing to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have offered to donate their blood to researchers who are developing a vaccine.

“We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'

“And in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine,'” Hanks said on a recent podcast episode for NPR’s Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me!

Hanks and Wilson were among the first high-profile celebrities to come down with Covid-19 last month.

They quarantined themselves in Australia where Hanks was filming an unnamed Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, while Wilson was promoting her new album Halfway to Home.

Hanks said that they are now feeling “fine and dandy” and jokingly promised that he will not hog the copyright for a “Hank-ccine.”

Australia’s 7NEWS also reported that the beloved Toy Story voice actor donated his typewriter to a child called Corona De Vries after hearing that he had become a bullying victim over his name.