Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival 2020 cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Good Vibes Festival 2020 has been cancelled. — Photo via Instagram/ Good Vibes Festival

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Good Vibes Festival (GVF) has announced that they are cancelling this year’s festival due the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.

After closely monitoring the development of the global crisis and consulting their respective stakeholders, GVF decided to cancel the music festival.

The announcement was made through their social media pages.

“The health and safety of all our attendees, artists, partners, vendors, crew and everyone working on the festival will always be our top priority.”

“In spite of this huge setback, we are staying positive and are focusing on coming back even better next year.”

“In the meantime, we hope that everyone is staying home and staying safe—we will get through this together,” GVF said in their post.

GVF 2020 was supposed to be held from August 14 to 16 this year at The Ranch in Genting Highlands.

In March this year, GVF had co-hosted the upcoming R&B singer Ali Gatie Live at The Bee, Publika as part of the singer One Lisn World Tour.

Other than that, there has been no further announcements regarding the line-up for this year’s festival since the world was affected by the pandemic.

GVF is Malaysia’s electric and diverse music festival, bringing the biggest names from the worlds of indie, pop, hip-hop and electronic music to Malaysia.

Amongst the artists that have performed in GVF last year includes Russ, Cashmere Cats, Joji and 6lack.

Besides enjoying the music, the festival also offers a variety of other happenings from art installations to giant playground to market stalls and local cuisines.