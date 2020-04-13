Astro offers Indian local telemovies for all customers in celebration of Indian New Year

Among the movies that viewers can watch include ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kathalan’ which will be premiering tomorrow on Astro Vaanavil. — Picture courtesy of Astro

KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Tomorrow marks an important date for many Indian communities as they will be ushering in the Indian New Year with family members.

However, with the movement control order (MCO) being extended till April 28, families can spend time together at home by watching new telemovies on Astro Vaanavil (Channel 201), Astro Go and Astro On Demand from today till Wednesday.

The locally-produced telemovies will be in Telugu, Punjabi, Malayalam and Tamil.

Among the movies that will be screened include Rabba Mereya — a Punjabi telemovie directed by Arjin Uppal — which will be shown today, while Tamil telemovie — Kanmani Anbodu Kathalan — will be premiering tomorrow.

Malayalam movie fans can also tune in to Acchammakku oru Vishukani directed by Shalini Balasundram on Wednesday.

Viewers can also watch Malayalam telemovie, 'Acchammakku oru Vishukani'. — Picture courtesy of Astro

All these movies will be screened on Astro Vaanavil (Channel 201).