Former Monsta X member Wonho goes solo

SEOUL, April 11 — Former Monsta X member Wonho is planning a solo career and has recently signed with the agency Highline Entertainment.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Lee Ho-seok, will be pursuing a career as both a solo artist and producer.

As Highline is a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, Monsta X's agency, there is a chance he might collaborate with his former group. Nothing has been confirmed yet as to his future activities.

He had left Monsta X after being accused of drug offences but was recently cleared of all charges.

If you're a fan, you can check out the latest from Wonho on Twitter, Instagram as well as his own fancafe on Daum.



