NatGeo launches family-friendly portal for little explorers

NatGeo has launched a new educational family-friendly portal called [email protected] — AFP-Relaxnews pic

LOS ANGELES, Apr 10 — National Geographic has launched a new family-friendly digital hub for little explorers and adventurers; the space features online quizzes, videos and science experiments to help them bide their time.

According to UN numbers, as of Friday more than 1.5 billion school-aged kids and teenagers have been affected by Covid-19, which has forced the closures of schools around the world.

[email protected] has been created as a family-friendly resource for school-aged children up to the age of 12, with an emphasis on skill-building lessons, social studies, science and geography.

Just in time for the long holiday weekend, for instance, a piece on spring celebrations teaches readers about how different cultures and countries celebrate the arrival of spring, from the Hindu celebration of Holi in India to the Persian holiday called Nowruz, which is also known as Persian New Year.

The Save the Earth portal also teaches kids about the planet's biodiversity, climate change and habitat destruction.

And a 30-minute digital lesson for kids in kindergarten and Grade 1 teaches the basic tenets of map reading and the concept of globes.

Last month, Scout UK and outdoor survivalist Bear Grylls launched the “Great Indoors Project“ featuring 100 missions and tasks to help educate and entertain the kids during lockdown. — AFP