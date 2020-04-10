Don’t take this for granted’: Actress Puteri Aishah doing okay after Covid-19 ordeal

Puteri also thanks the doctors and nurses at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for their kind care. — Picture from Instagram/@meloditv3

PETALING JAYA, April 10 — Actress Puteri Aishah, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, said the virus was still present in her lungs but she was “doing okay”.

The 24-year-old whose real name is Puteri Aishah Sulaiman took to Instagram Stories to update fans and followers this afternoon.

“I’m still okay, just there’s a bit of the virus in my lungs,” she wrote.

She also thanked the medical team at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for taking care of her.

The 24-year-old reminds Malaysians to practise good hygiene and stay at home. — Screengrab from Instagram/Puteri Aishah

“All the doctors and nurses here are very kind and helpful, thank you so much to all of them,” wrote Puteri.

The actress contracted Covid-19 after returning from Scotland on March 31 where she was filming a drama series.

“I hope everyone obeys the government’s #StayAtHome orders and practise good hygiene.

“Please don’t take this for granted,” the PA Untuk Dia star wrote.

Puteri, who was in self-isolation following her trip, received her screening results from the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Besides Puteri, child actress Puteri Rayyana Rayqa and her mother Syira as well as five crew members including the show’s director Rahila Ali, assistant director, makeup artist and cameraman were tested positive for Covid-19, mStar reported.

Cameraman Ambia Ahmad is said to be recovering but is still under intensive care.