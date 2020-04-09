Mariah Carey replies to Malaysian fan’s tweet, calls medical frontliners ‘true heroes’

Asraf has been a fan of Mariah Carey since 2015. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — To be noticed by a superstar you idolise is a pretty big thing especially when that idol retweets you and even adds a heartfelt message to it.

Mohamad Asraf Nordin can now tick that off his bucket list after his tweet received a like, and was quoted in a tweet by American pop diva Mariah Carey, with the caption, "True Heroes".

Asraf who is a huge fan of the icon admitted that he had always replied to Carey’s tweets although has never received any response prior.

“I’ve always replied to Mariah’s tweet but I didn’t get any response. Until she tweeted about front liners and I replied to the tweet with a photo of my aunt with her colleagues who are also nurses.”

“A minute later, I received a notification. She (Mariah) liked and quoted my tweet. I immediately woke my brother up who was sleeping at the time,” he told mStar.

“My brother is also a fan of hers. He told me that my hands were cold. I was shocked and it was unexpected. I was so happy, she finally noticed me.”

real life heroes ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Nq1gsLIs8y — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 7, 2020

Asraf has been a fan of ‘Mimi’ since 2015 after watching her perform at the Billboard Music Award and American Idol and caught her live in a 2018 concert in Kuala Lumpur.



