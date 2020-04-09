Indonesian singer Glenn Fredly’s funeral to be streamed on Instagram Live

The 44-year-old musician died yesterday after battling meningitis. — via InstagramBumi Entertainment

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The funeral of Indonesian singer Glenn Fredly will be broadcast on Instagram Live so fans will not have to come out of Covid-19 self-isolation to pay their last respects.

The musician’s management made the announcement on Instagram today.

The 44-year-old singer who is of Moluccan heritage died at a hospital in Jakarta yesterday at 6pm after battling meningitis.

“The family also appealed to people to not to visit the deceased’s grave, as current conditions are less than favourable,” Bumi Entertainment stated, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At 11.00 WIB we will most likely be hosting Live Streaming via Instagram, so friends can see the funeral procession without having to be at the location.”

The late singer’s management team also asked all fellow musicians, relatives and all Indonesians to pray for Glenn and forgive his mistakes during his life.

According to CNN Indonesia, Glenn’s body will be buried in Tanah Kusir, Jakarta today.

His younger brother Uci said the burial will take place after the funeral service.

The popular singer was a multi-talented musician who released more than 10 albums during his career.

He also was a music producer and executive producer of several films.

Born Glenn Fredly Deviano Latuihamallo, the singer made his debut after winning a singing contest in 1995.

He is best known for his break-up ballad Januari which gained popularity in Malaysia when it was released in 2002.

The eldest of five children, Glenn is survived by his wife Mutia Ayu, 25 whom he wed last August and their one-month-old daughter.