Binge-worthy TV shows and movies at your fingertips to avoid boredom during MCO

If you feel like there isn’t anything to watch on TV, then these platforms might come in handy. — Pexels.com pic

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — It’s been 16 days into the movement control order (MCO), and with another 11 to go, your TV, or your gadgets are your portal to a whole new world of entertainment.

To help keep you entertained during the second phase of the MCO, here’s a list of some online streaming platforms with a variety of programming to catch up on, most offered free or with a free trial period prior to paid subscription.

Netflix

Sitting back and relaxing while watching shows on Netflix is almost second nature at this point. —Pexels.com pic

Arguably the favourite of many, would be Netflix.

With a variety of plans for users to choose from, prices range from the mobile plan priced at RM17 a month, basic plan at RM35 a month, standard plan at RM45 a month and family plan at RM55 a month.

If you are not keen to pay until you give it a go, enjoy the 30-day free trial period.

The standard and family plans are HD available and also allow you to watch shows on Netflix on multiple screens and smart devices simultaneously.

It has a host of critically acclaimed movies and TV shows to scroll through as well such as Locke & Key, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Black Mirror, You and a boatload of Hollywood and Netflix Original productions as well including Two Popes.

Astro GO

Astro has updated its complimentary viewing offer for all Malaysians until the end of the MCO. — Picture courtesy of Astro

Another notable mention is Astro GO.

While Astro Go is subscriber-based, the service is available for all Malaysians to use on their smart devices to keep themselves entertained during the shutdown period with complimentary viewing of selected Astro channels until April 14.

Users will be able to enjoy viewing on all Astro movie channels such as HBO, Fox Movies, Celestial Movies, tvN Movies and BollyOne.

To watch these shows, you’d just have to download the app via the App Store or Google Play and key in your Astro ID if you are an existing user or register yourself as a “Non-Astro Customer” if you don’t have an Astro ID.

iFlix

It’s local and it’s free, what more do you want? — Pexels.com pic

If you prefer something a little closer to home, think of a local version of Netflix, with a mixture of (mainly) local and Asian content, and a few good Western movies and documentaries thrown in for good measure on iFlix.

It’s a free-to-use Malaysian platform, so all you’d have to do is surf over to their website or download the app.

With local favourites including KL Gangster and Ombak Rindu, and even Korean, Bollywood and Chinese dramas, soap operas and movies available, you have nothing to lose.

Tubi TV

If you are bored of watching the mainstream A-list movies, give Tubi TV a try. — Screen capture via Tubi TV.com

If you are looking for shows that are a little “lesser-known” or “have culture” as some would say, then another free-to-use platform would be Tubi TV.

Although, it does come at somewhat of a cost.

Not in monetary terms at least, as the American streaming service is ad-supported, meaning that there are unskippable advertisements shown during programming.

Nevertheless, once you are on Tubi TV’s website, it’s easy pickings really with a diverse selection of B-list shows like Going to America, The Sand, Kevin Hart’s Something Like a Business and a bunch of John Wayne’s old school Westerns to boot.

Viu

Viu offers some of the best and latest Korean dramas and variety shows for free.

All you have to do is go over to their webpage or download the app and you’ll be able to catch all your Korean hunks and superstars.

But it’s not all just K-entertainment like My Secret Terrius and Love with Flaws as there are tonnes of Thai, Indonesian and local shows on the platform including Jibril, Black and Kopitiam Double Shot.

Tonton

Looking for news and entertainment on one platform? Tonton has got you covered. —Freepik pic

If you are too lazy to spend all that time scrolling through looking for a show or movie to watch, and want to keep yourself up to date with the local news and happenings, you can try out Tonton.

Tonton is a video service that is free for public viewing, allowing users to catch shows from TV channels, such as TV3, NTV7, 8TV and TV9, on their smart devices.

Once you are on Tonton, via website or app, you’ll have all the exclusive dramas, variety shows, telemovies and films available from those channels, as well as the news reports and updates.

Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video comes close to Netflix for its offerings, as the American video on demand service offers a different selection of Hollywood blockbusters and TV shows.

With shows like the highly-rated superhero series The Boys and action movies like Top Gun and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the platform definitely gives you a refreshing list of watchable Western productions.

Prime Video is available via the Prime Video app on select smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles or online at the PrimeVideo website.

Amazon Prime is available via subscription which costs US$5.99 a month with US$2.99 promotion cost for the first six months meaning it will cost roughly RM14 for the first six months, and RM27 monthly thereafter.

Grab the seven-day trial period to see if the noteworthy collection meets your taste buds.